Humble Software Bundle: Cybersecurity: Threat Protection With Avast. Aplikacje w kilku paczkach

W Humble Bundle ruszyła sprzedaż nowych paczek. Tym razem to aplikacje poprawiające bezpieczeństwo sprzętów komputerowych i urządzeń przenośnych. W ramach Humble Software Bundle: Cybersecurity: Threat Protection With Avast za 1 € (ok. 4,55 zł) otrzymacie roczną subskrypcję Avast Driver Updater oraz Avast Mobile Security Premium. Płacąc średnio 12,48 € (ok. 56,76 zł) odblokujecie Avast CleanUp Premium i Avast BreachGuard na rok. Za 20,68 € (ok. 94,04 zł) dostaniecie Avast Premium Security, Avast SecureLine VPN, Avast AntiTrack Premium i Avast Security Pro for Mac również na rok.

Humble Software Bundle: Cybersecurity: Threat Protection With Avast — aplikacje bezpieczeństwa w kilku paczkach