Trwa kolejna wyprzedaż gier Humble Bundle. Tym razem do kupienia produkcje z zestawu Humble Sierra The 3rd Bundle. Za 1 € (ok. 4,54 zł) Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned, Velocity 2X, TimeShift i kolekcję Police Quest. Płacąc średnią, która w chwili obecnej wynosi 7,27 € (ok. 33,03 zł) odblokujecie dostęp do The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery, Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, Caesar IV, Quest for Glory 1-5 i Shiftlings. Za 11 € (ok. 49,97 zł) otrzymacie King's Quest - Season Pass, King's QuestCollection, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved, Space Quest Collection, Phantasmagoria i Caesar 3. Gry są dostępne w formie kluczy Steam.

Humble Sierra The 3rd Bundle — gry w trzech wariantach cenowych