Przez kolejne dwa tygodnie w promocji Humble Double Fine 20th Anniversary Bundle kupicie gry w trzech wariantach cenowych. Za 0,87 € (ok. 3,83 zł) dostaniecie Psychonauts, Double Fine Adventure! Complete Series - Deluxe Edition, Amnesia Fortnight 2012, 2014, i 2017. Płacąc średnio 7,28 € (ok. 32,06 zł) odblokujecie Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brütal Legend, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, i Costume Quest. Za 8 € (ok. 35,22 zł) otrzymacie RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Locked content Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered i Headlander. Dodatkowo, czeka na Was paczka ścieżek dźwiękowych z gier.

Humble Double Fine 20th Anniversary Bundle — gry w trzech wariantach cenowych