Humble Asmodee Digital Play With Friends Bundle. Gry planszowe w trzech wariantach cenowych

Rusza kolejna wyprzedaż gier Humble Bundle. Tym razem do kupienia produkcje z zestawu Humble Asmodee Digital Play With Friends Bundle. Za 1 € (ok. 4,56 zł) dostaniecie Small World 2, Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics, Patchwork, King and Assassins, Love Letter i Potion Explosion . Płacąc średnią, która w chwili obecnej wynosi 9,10 € (ok. 41,49 zł) Splendor, Splendor - The Cities, Splendor - The Trading Posts, Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, Carcassonne - Winter and Gingerbread Man, Carcassonne - Traders & Builders, Small World 2 - Cursed, Small World 2 - Be not Afraid i Twilight Struggle. Za 11 € (ok. 50,13 zł) otrzymacie Scythe: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition, Mysterium - Hidden Signs, Carcassonne - The River, Carcassonne - Inns & Cathedrals, Carcassonne - The Princess & the Dragon Expansion, Mysterium - Secrets & Lies, Small World 2 - Grand Dames i Splendor - The Strongholds. Gry są dostępne w formie kluczy Steam.

Humble Asmodee Digital Play With Friends Bundle — gry w trzech wariantach cenowych